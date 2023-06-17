Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

