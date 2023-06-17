Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

NYSE BXMT opened at $20.06 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

