Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 3,233 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $19,801.79.
- On Monday, April 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE BE opened at $17.16 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,325,000 after buying an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
