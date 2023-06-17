Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 3,233 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $19,801.79.

On Monday, April 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92.

NYSE BE opened at $17.16 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,325,000 after buying an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

