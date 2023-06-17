Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.26

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $45.99. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 778 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOWFF. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.87% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.