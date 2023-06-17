Boltwood Capital Management Invests $217,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $378.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.