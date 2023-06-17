Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.58

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.58 and traded as high as C$67.18. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$67.00, with a volume of 393,514 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.13.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.71.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

