Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,749 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

