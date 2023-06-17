Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$251.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$254.76.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$966.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7414806 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Boyd Group Services

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.