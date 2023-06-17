Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,080,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 996,733 shares.The stock last traded at $12.24 and had previously closed at $11.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
Braskem Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $3,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,004.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
