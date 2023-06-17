Brian Hirsch Sells 25,702 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $454,668.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,049.52.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 597,188 shares during the period. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

