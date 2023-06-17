Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.90. The firm has a market cap of C$137.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$15.15.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.