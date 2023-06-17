Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,020. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

