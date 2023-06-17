Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Update

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 21,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $66.16. 19,394,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

