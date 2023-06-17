British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BSV opened at GBX 79.50 ($0.99) on Friday. British Smaller Companies VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.64. The firm has a market cap of £149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,975.00 and a beta of -0.01.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

