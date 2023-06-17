Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $119,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

