Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

BYFC stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

