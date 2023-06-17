Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $42.65

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,288,794.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,104 shares of company stock worth $6,319,611. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Chewy has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.