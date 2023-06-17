Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price at $177.83

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

DIISY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 152 ($1.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

