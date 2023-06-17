Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 15,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,576 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $889,171,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

