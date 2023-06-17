Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 61.10 and last traded at 61.52. Approximately 28,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 79,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at 62.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

