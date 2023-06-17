Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $37.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.65 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

