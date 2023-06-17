BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.