BTS Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.