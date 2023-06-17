BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 806,289 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 806,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,840,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 54.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after acquiring an additional 163,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

