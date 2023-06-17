BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

