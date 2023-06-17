Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Trading Up 10.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

