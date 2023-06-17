Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,361 shares of company stock valued at $317,225. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 159,604 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $434.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

