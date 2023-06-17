Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $26.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. UBS Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 227,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 639,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 153,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,144,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 818,868 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

