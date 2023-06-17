CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Capitalization Hits $386,070.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $386,070.60 and $4.89 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,308.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00288309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00511886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00407143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.