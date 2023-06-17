Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday.

Trading Down 3.5 %

TSE WEED opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.44.

Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

