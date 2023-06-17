Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.04

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.04 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 32.78 ($0.41). Capita shares last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,665,235 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39. The firm has a market cap of £544 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.09.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.