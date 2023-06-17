Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

