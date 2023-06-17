Cargojet Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th.
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$99.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cargojet has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$156.00.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of C$231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.5201613 EPS for the current year.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
