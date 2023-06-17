Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

