Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 70.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. 5,653,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,019. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

