Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 3,081 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

