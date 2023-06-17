Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

