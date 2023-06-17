Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

