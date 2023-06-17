Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $88.62. 3,054,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,137. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

