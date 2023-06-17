Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

