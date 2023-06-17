Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 271 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

