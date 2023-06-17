Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 360 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

