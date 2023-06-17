Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Catalent stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 1,109,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

