Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

