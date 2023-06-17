Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 275 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $413.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

