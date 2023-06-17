Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 795 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $362.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day moving average is $306.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

