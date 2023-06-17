Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

