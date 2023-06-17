Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $667,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

