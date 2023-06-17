Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $4,595,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,152,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,549.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RYU stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.