Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $4,595,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,152,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,549.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RYU stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.