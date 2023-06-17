Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 388 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

